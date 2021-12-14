2 Ducks in Colorado Rescued and Cleaned After Diesel Spill Covers Them in Oil
The ducks were covered with diesel following a highway fuel spill near Denver, Colorado.
Two ducks were saved after getting soaked in a potentially deadly substance. With some dish soap and water, they received the help they needed.
A tanker truck rolled over due to snowy conditions, according to police. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the ordeal.
As firefighters hosed off the road, other first responders tended to the ducks and cleaned them off. After the soapy bath, the ducks were given a shower to rinse off the suds.
After they were all clean, they were handed over to the state wildlife department.
