A bundle of ducks was allegedly stolen from a New Jersey farm over the weekend and the caretakers are asking for the public's help in finding out who may have taken the animals.

"Last night we had 14 of our ducks stolen from us. These aren't just petting zoo animals or livestock, these are our pets that we love, raise from babies and spend a large amount of time and money on," Ideal Farm and Garden wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. "We have learned about their needs and care to ensure they are healthy and happy."

The farm added that they are "sick to our stomachs" not knowing that they are not in "loving and capable hands."

Two women who work at the farm in Lafayette said that they woke up on Saturday morning to collect eggs and give the animals fresh water.

"Normally we collect a dozen eggs every day and there were only five in the coup," one farm worker said on a phone call with Inside Edition Digital. "When we realized that, we decided to count the ducks."

But when they did a head-count, they were horrified to discover that 14 ducks were missing.

"I do not think that an animal got them," she reasoned, adding that they didn't notice any feathers that were left behind or any indication that an animal had made its way into the coup.

Owner Lindsey Struble says that she filed a police report on Sunday morning.

"Our guess is that these weren't your typical ducks, they were heritage and specialty breeds," Struble wrote to Inside Edition Digital. Among the breeds include Ancona, Cayuga, Fawn Runners, Black Swedish, Blue Swedish, and Crested Pekin.

"They're very unique looking and also friendly. I'm thinking someone wanted them as pets."

Stroble added that animal control has been working on the case and is looking into a few tips that have come in. They are hoping to receive photos of some ducks spotted in the area to be able to identify them.

The public has already shown an outpouring of support in hopes that the missing ducklings find their way back home.

