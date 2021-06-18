Six Flags Great Adventure is inspecting their popular Saw Mill Log Flume ride after a boat in the log flume ride “tipped on an angle,” injuring two riders, a parks spokesperson said.

First-aid workers at the Jackson Township, New Jersey park responded Sunday around 6:30 p.m. to the boat ride, where two people suffered injuries. They were brought to a local hospital, where one was treated for leg pain and the other for arm pain, Six Flags spokesperson Kirstin Fitzgerald told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to NJ Advance Media, a video it obtained shows a broken guard rail on the Saw Mill Log Flume ride, just before the exit, prior to Sunday's incident.

A Six Flags spokeswoman confirmed the boat that “did not complete its cycle” and injured two passengers "stopped at about the same point shown in the video," according to NJ.com.

An eyewitness whose wife was taking a video of his two daughters and two nieces who were on the ride told NJ.com that his kids "got quite a jolt," just before the ride malfunctioned with the next group. "It was just leaning on an angle," he told NJ.com.

The Saw Mill Log Flume described on the park’s website as “the world’s first-ever log flume ride,” which takes passengers through a water course that climbs four stories high before it plunges into the water splashing riders. The ride has been a popular thrill since the Six Flags Great Adventure theme park opened in 1974.

"The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority," Fitzgerald told Inside Edition Digital.

"The ride is currently undergoing a thorough inspection by our safety and engineering teams and will remain closed until further notice," Fitzgerald said.

