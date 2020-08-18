2 Missing Hikers Found After Spending 3 Days Lost in Washington Wilderness

Hope Ryan and Kristen Jost were found after getting lost on a hike, officials said.
Two hikers who went missing in at the Enchantments Loop Trail in the Chelan County wilderness in Washington have been found three days after their ordeal, according to KING 5 Media Group. 

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, 21-one-year-old Hope Ryan and 23-year-old Kristen Jost set out to do a day-long hike, leaving Saturday.

Their intended route from the Stuart Lake trail head to the Snow Lakes trail head is a 7.9-mile hike, according to Google Maps. However, deputies said when the women did not arrive by their expected time at 8 p.m. that evening, the Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue were alerted, and the search began to find the missing hikers. 

According to a Facebook post from the Chelan County Emergency Management, there were sightings of the women Saturday at 5 p.m. at Inspiration Lake and Earle Lake Sunday at noon. This lead helped rescue teams. At approximately 8:30 p.m on Monday, both women were found at Earle Lake. Officials said they were safe and in good physical condition.

The women told search crews that they had made a wrong turn traveling north off the main Snow Lakes Trail and got lost. In the days, they were missing; both women rationed their food for sustenance.

