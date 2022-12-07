Two North Carolina toddlers were trapped in a car in the cold overnight weather after their mother and her adult passenger were shot and killed in the front seat, officials said.

Destiny Wiggins, 24, and her passenger, Devone Brown, 28, were found dead in a car in a parking lot on Thursday, authorities said. The mother left behind four children, two of whom were in the car when she was shot, according to CBS 17.

The kids were found in the car by the employees who work for the business that the parking lot is for, CBS 17 reported. Those employees brought the children to the hospital, where they were examined.

The alleged shooter, Eric Coley, 42, was arrested the next day by local investigators and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the double homicide. He also was charged with possession of a forearm by a felon and could face more charges as the investigation continues, police said in a statement.

Wiggins’ mother, Donna Wiggins, created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the victims' burial.

“I am asking for all family, friends, loved ones and anyone who can to donate to help us to bury my daughter. She is a mother of 4 who was murdered today,” Donna wrote on the fundraising page. To date, more than $7,000 has been donated to the campaign.

"This is so unbelievable," one donor wrote. "I am lost for words but Donna I want you to know I love you and I am truly saddened about this."

"My prayers are with you and your family," they continued.

Coley is being held at the Nash County Detention Facility with no bond, police said.

