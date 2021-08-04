Two Texas teens have been arrested and charged with stealing from a corpse, after cops say they posted a video to Snapchat of themselves stealing a necklace from a dead body they discovered in Bexar County.

Bethany Martin, 17, and a 16-year-old female companion, who police have not named because she is a juvenile, say they saw a man's corpse in a drainage ditch on July 26, People magazine reported.

Cops say the teens said they found "something awkward by the drainage ditch and went to take a closer look," which is when they found the body, which cops said was later identified as 25-year-old Marcus Adams, who died by suicide.

Investigators said the girls first called a friend, who arrived and called authorities.

Following the discovery, police say they were tipped off by an anonymous person that a video was floating around Snapchat of the teens allegedly taking a necklace off the corpse, KSAT reported.

The girls in the video were recognized by a Bexar County Sheriff’s investigator as being witnesses at the scene. Martin was questioned by the investigator and they say she said her friend liked the necklace and pendant around the man’s neck, KSAT reported.

Martin was arrested on July 27 and charged as an adult with felony theft from a human corpse or grave. She's since been released on $2,000 bail, according to police. Her next court date is a pre-hearing set for August 24, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to her attorney for comment on this story and has not heard back.

The 16-year-old faces the same charges. She told deputies that she recorded the incident on Snapchat and said she put the medallion on her own golden necklace because it “matched her fashion style,” the affidavit obtained by KSAT said.

The companion turned the jewelry over to authorities, who returned it to the man’s next of kin, KSAT reported.

"If it weren't on video? I wouldn't believe that it happened," Sheriff Javier Salazar told KENS-5. “It was disturbing because they're laughing. 'I can't believe you're doing this,' or words to that effect, treating it as a joke.”

