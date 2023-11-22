20-Year-Old Discovers She Has 70 Half-Siblings After Taking 23andMe Test

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:02 AM PST, November 22, 2023

“You always have someone to talk to. If you’re having a tough time you can always text the group chat and you’ll have like 15 people on your side,” one of the siblings says.

Eleven siblings gathered together for a reunion of epic proportions. They were all conceived from the same sperm donor, and they don’t know their biological father’s name.

Brenna Siperko, 20, learned about the existence of her half-brothers and sisters from a 23andMe DNA test, but a bigger surprise was awaiting her.

“I have 70 half-siblings,” Siperko tells Inside Edition.

Some of the half-siblings now keep in regular contact with each other on social media and lean on each other for support.

“You always have someone to talk to. If you’re having a tough time you can always text the group chat and you’ll have like 15 people on your side,” one of the siblings says.

The siblings share a passion for sports and all have a physical resemblance to one another. They say they have similar almond-shaped eyes, similar mouths, and that they have pale skin.

None of the kids have met their biological father, who wants to remain anonymous. The siblings are happy to have found one another and say they share a bond for life. Some of them even got matching tattoos with the identification number of their sperm donor father.

Related Stories

Hero Truck Driver Acts Quickly to Save Choking Woman
318-Year-Old Bible Found in Iowa Nursing Home
Historic Covered Bridge Destroyed After Semi-Trailer Crashes Into It
10-Month-Old Orphaned Brown Bears in Alaska Get FedExed to New Home in IllinoisAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

1

Brutal Christmas Murder: Ohio Couple Gets Life for Strangling, Shooting and Slitting Throat of Hairdresser
Brutal Christmas Murder: Ohio Couple Gets Life for Strangling, Shooting and Slitting Throat of Hairdresser
2

Brutal Christmas Murder: Ohio Couple Gets Life for Strangling, Shooting and Slitting Throat of Hairdresser

Crime
Los Angeles Homeowner Opens Fire on Armed ‘Dinnertime’ Burglar Suspects
Los Angeles Homeowner Opens Fire on Armed ‘Dinnertime’ Burglar Suspects
3

Los Angeles Homeowner Opens Fire on Armed ‘Dinnertime’ Burglar Suspects

Crime
Woman Drives Around Railroad Crossing Gate as Train Slams Into Her Car, Killing Her and Passenger
Woman Drives Around Railroad Crossing Gate as Train Slams Into Her Car, Killing Her and Passenger
4

Woman Drives Around Railroad Crossing Gate as Train Slams Into Her Car, Killing Her and Passenger

News
Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement
Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement
5

Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: Settlement

Entertainment
A Holy Hidden Treasure: 318-Year-Old Bible Found in Iowa Nursing Home
A Holy Hidden Treasure: 318-Year-Old Bible Found in Iowa Nursing Home
6

A Holy Hidden Treasure: 318-Year-Old Bible Found in Iowa Nursing Home

Offbeat
Meet Logan Pacl, a Teen With Sanfilippo Syndrome, aka ‘Childhood Alzheimer's’
Meet Logan Pacl, a Teen With Sanfilippo Syndrome, aka ‘Childhood Alzheimer's’
7

Meet Logan Pacl, a Teen With Sanfilippo Syndrome, aka ‘Childhood Alzheimer's’

Human Interest
Fox Sports Reporter Apologizes After Admitting to Making Up Some Sideline Reports
Fox Sports Reporter Apologizes After Admitting to Making Up Some Sideline Reports
8

Fox Sports Reporter Apologizes After Admitting to Making Up Some Sideline Reports

News
‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview
‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview
9

‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive Interview

News