20-Year-Old Discovers She Has 70 Half-Siblings After Taking 23andMe Test
“You always have someone to talk to. If you’re having a tough time you can always text the group chat and you’ll have like 15 people on your side,” one of the siblings says.
Eleven siblings gathered together for a reunion of epic proportions. They were all conceived from the same sperm donor, and they don’t know their biological father’s name.
Brenna Siperko, 20, learned about the existence of her half-brothers and sisters from a 23andMe DNA test, but a bigger surprise was awaiting her.
“I have 70 half-siblings,” Siperko tells Inside Edition.
Some of the half-siblings now keep in regular contact with each other on social media and lean on each other for support.
“You always have someone to talk to. If you’re having a tough time you can always text the group chat and you’ll have like 15 people on your side,” one of the siblings says.
The siblings share a passion for sports and all have a physical resemblance to one another. They say they have similar almond-shaped eyes, similar mouths, and that they have pale skin.
None of the kids have met their biological father, who wants to remain anonymous. The siblings are happy to have found one another and say they share a bond for life. Some of them even got matching tattoos with the identification number of their sperm donor father.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Brutal Christmas Murder: Ohio Couple Gets Life for Strangling, Shooting and Slitting Throat of HairdresserCrime
Los Angeles Homeowner Opens Fire on Armed ‘Dinnertime’ Burglar SuspectsCrime
Woman Drives Around Railroad Crossing Gate as Train Slams Into Her Car, Killing Her and PassengerNews
Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: SettlementEntertainment
A Holy Hidden Treasure: 318-Year-Old Bible Found in Iowa Nursing HomeOffbeat
Meet Logan Pacl, a Teen With Sanfilippo Syndrome, aka ‘Childhood Alzheimer's’Human Interest
Fox Sports Reporter Apologizes After Admitting to Making Up Some Sideline ReportsNews
‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Opens Up About Viral Meltdown on Plane in Exclusive InterviewNews