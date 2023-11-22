Eleven siblings gathered together for a reunion of epic proportions. They were all conceived from the same sperm donor, and they don’t know their biological father’s name.

Brenna Siperko, 20, learned about the existence of her half-brothers and sisters from a 23andMe DNA test, but a bigger surprise was awaiting her.

“I have 70 half-siblings,” Siperko tells Inside Edition.

Some of the half-siblings now keep in regular contact with each other on social media and lean on each other for support.

“You always have someone to talk to. If you’re having a tough time you can always text the group chat and you’ll have like 15 people on your side,” one of the siblings says.

The siblings share a passion for sports and all have a physical resemblance to one another. They say they have similar almond-shaped eyes, similar mouths, and that they have pale skin.

None of the kids have met their biological father, who wants to remain anonymous. The siblings are happy to have found one another and say they share a bond for life. Some of them even got matching tattoos with the identification number of their sperm donor father.