2020 Wasn't All Bad: Here Are the Good Things Happened This Year

It wasn’t all doom and gloom in the year that threw strike after strike. With so much happening, it can feel like none of it was good. However, that just simply wasn’t the case. From Baby Yoda dolls keeping firefighters company in dangerous conditions, to serenading those putting themselves in harm’s way to help fight the novel coronavirus, we take a look at the sunny spots that 2020 has brought us.

While “Baby Yoda” from “The Mandelorian” became a sensation in 2019, this year we learned its name is Grogu and it continued to capture everyone's heart. He tagged along with brave firefighters courtesy of Carver, 5, as he wanted give the Finest of Oregon a gift after they defended his state following the wildfires.

British musician Nandi Miller, 10, got the challenge of a lifetime when she took on Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl is an epic song battle via social media. The former Nirvana drummer accepted the challenge and the two have been challenging each other on social media with covers and originals giving us all entertainment.

Valentine and Erich Carey, who are both attorneys in New York City, spread love to their Upper East Side block in Manhattan by throwing sing-alongs for their neighbors. Some nights, Erich would bust out his guitar and play along as the city was in lockdown.

The sweet trend started in Italy as that country faced serious lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to applauding healthcare workers and first responders, Italians raised their singing voices for one another and it soon took off as full neighborhoods would come out singing on their balconies and roofs. The trend spread around the world, in France, Venezuela, Germany an New York City.

Archie Williams’ voice moved Sir Elton John to tears as well as millions of viewers of “America’s Got Talent,” but his story was one that moved people even more. Williams was wrongly convicted of rape and served nearly 40 years in a Louisiana prison. He shared his story with the “AGT” crowd and thanks to the hard work of the Innocence Project, Williams was exonerated after fingerprints found at the scene were determined to be those of the real rapist.

Ellie Goldstein, who has Down Syndrome, starred in a Gucci beauty campaign for a mascara project and became an international star. The British girl has modeled for many years in her home country her reps want to “increase the representation of people who have until now been excluded in the media.”

RELATED STORIES

Man Fined for Breaching COVID-19 Lockdown Rules After Walking 280 Miles to Calm Down Following Spat With Wife

200 Goats Stroll Through California Neighborhood As Humans Stay In Coronavirus Lockdown

Neighbors Who Became Friends During Lockdown Find Out They're Long-Lost Cousins