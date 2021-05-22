Sunday, May 23, is the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The live event will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. After three years of hosting, Kelly Clarkson has passed on the torch. Signed on to host this year will be Nick Jonas. He will also close the show by performing with his band, the Jonas Brothers.

The Weeknd leads with 16 nominations, including Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top Song Sales Artist. Other artists nominated include Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Chris Brown, SZA, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, AC/DC, Machine Gun Kelly, Kanye West, DaBaby, Lewis Capaldi, BLACKPINK, Lil Baby, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Maroon 5, Drake, Ariana Grande, Kirk Franklin, Sam Hunt, and Cardi B.

Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke are also both up for posthumous awards in several categories, including Top Billboard 200 Album, Top Male Artist, and Top Artist.

P!nk will receive the Icon Award, and Drake will be presented with the Artist of the Decade Award. Trae The Truth will receive the Change Maker Award, and Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, will be presenting him with his trophy.

According to Rolling Stone, Trae is a long-time friend of George Floyd and previously led the Houston march for justice in his honor. Additionally, his nonprofit organization, “Angel By Nature,” has helped provide basic living supplies to families and individuals in need.

There will be several performances from artists including Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, P!nk, The Weeknd, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Karol G, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Migos, AJR, Twenty One Pilots, and Glass Animals. Duran Duran will also have their first-ever Billboard performance.

Presenters for the show include Chelsea Handler, Dixie D'Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Kelsea Ballerini, Leslie Odom Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, Henry Golding, Lil Rel Howery, Kathryn Hahn, Padma Lakshmi, and Swizz Beatz.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards with air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. For those without cable, the BBMA’s will stream live on Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, fubo TV, and Sling TV.

