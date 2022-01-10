21-Year-Old Cal State Long Beach Student Has Been Missing Since December 30

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:11 PM PST, January 10, 2022

Family, friends, and authorities have been looking along the coast for Hunter Lewis, who was planning a scavenger hunt that cost $10 to join and had 12 clues.

The search is on for a 21-year-old college student who went missing as he was planning a treasure hunt.

Hunter Lewis has been missing since December 30 after taking his canoe from Trinidad Beach to Flat Rock in California, according to the LA Times.

Family, friends, and authorities have been looking along the coast for Hunter, who was planning a scavenger hunt that cost $10 to join and had 12 clues. 

Parts of his wooden treasure bucket were found on Trinidad State Beach, and his dad believes this is no longer a search and rescue but a recovery. 

Hunter is an aerospace engineering student at Cal State Long Beach. 

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help his parents find their son.

