Over 200 pounds of cocaine was recovered by U.S. officials from a broken-down boat that was towed from Colombia to California by a good Samaritan vessel, according to authorities.

Two people were aboard a panga-style vessel when it broke down on July 4 off the coast of Colombia, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Luckily for them, they were able to flag down a good Samaritan vessel that was headed to Long Beach, California, and was willing to tow them, the release said.

As they approached their destination on Sunday, the good Samaritan vessel contacted the Coast Guard to assist with the boat’s recovery but also told officials they believed that drugs were on the disabled boat, officials said.

Officials searched the boat and found 223 pounds of cocaine concealed in a false bottom on the vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard stated.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the cocaine and the vessel and took the two crew members into custody, the release said. The individuals' names have not been released.

"This operation exemplifies the outstanding interagency collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard and CBP," Lt. Cdr. Keith Robinson, chief of law enforcement at Sector Los Angeles - Long Beach, said in the release.