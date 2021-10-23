She used to be the tallest living teenager, but now Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey is all grown up and is the tallest living woman.



"I feel very proud to receive this new record title as the tallest living woman," Gelgi said.



Guinness World Records has certified the 24-year-old in its record book, measuring her at just over 7 feet tall.

Gelgi's height is a result of Weaver syndrome. It's a rare condition that can start before birth and causes rapid growth. It can also cause other ailments, but Gelgi has used her platform as a world record holder in the past to help educate people.



"I am very happy that I can help raise awareness, especially for Weaver syndrome and also scoliosis, which are the diseases I was born with," she added.

Gelgi relies on a wheelchair to get around, although she can travel short distances with a walker. She hopes her achievement will encourage people to embrace their differences, which she says can bring unexpected success.

