26-Year-Old Georgia Woman Dies in Skydiving Accident

A woman has died after a skydiving accident in Georgia, according to officials.

A 26-year-old Roswell woman, whose name has not been released, was involved in a fatal incident during a skydiving session in Polk County Sunday, according to County Coroner Norman Smith.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident happened around 4 p.m. at Skydive Spaceland Atlanta in Cedartown.

Skydive Spaceland Atlanta spokeswoman Christy West told the outlet that it was the woman’s first solo-training skydive and she was wearing her own parachute.

According to West, she was with an instructor.

“There was a complication with the primary parachute. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation,” West said.

“The equipment was appropriately sized, in good repair and maintained properly by the standards of the Federal Aviation Administration.”

“Our hearts hurt for this young lady and her family and friends, as well as our skyfamily,” said Sarah Skroch, operations manager at the Polk skydiving business.

“Skydivers are a close-knit group and this hurts all of us deeply.”

The coroner’s office confirmed that the woman fell to her death, and the incident is currently being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to the outlet, the FAA said it will be inspecting the packing of the parachute, reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.

The agency did not release information on what led up to the incident.

