3 Infants Abandoned at Florida Apartment Complex in 3 Separate Years Have the Same Parents: Police

Genetic testing has discovered that three newborns abandoned from 2016 to 2019 at a Florida apartment complex have the same mother and father, authorities said. Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the parents, using genealogy, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The last infant was found in July 2019 on the doorstep of a home at the Willow Key Apartments on Arnold Palmer Drive.

The 1-day-old boy was wrapped in a T-shirt and accompanied by a chilling note with domestic violence overtones.

"Born [at] 5:45 p.m. yesterday, July 19, 2019," it read. "I had him in the bathroom alone. His dad tried to kill us. Please keep him secret and take him to hospital. Dad a very dangerous man. I'm so sorry. I tried to clean him and feed him."

In October 2017, a newborn girl was found in a stairwell at the same complex, with a similar note that asked for the infant to be taken to a fire station for safe haven, authorities said.

Details were not released about another baby left in 2016.

A letter from an Orlando detective to Police Chief Orlando Rolon, after the third baby was found, said DNA testing showed the children were siblings, according to local reports.

In the letter, the detective wrote “several additional familial matches were also discovered through the DNA testing," WFTV-reported.

“Based on the egregious and neglectful behavior of the parent(s), and the bizarre facts of this case, unlike any other documented case, it is imperative to conduct a well-being check of all involved parties,” the letter said.

Florida has a safe haven law, which allows parents to surrender unharmed infants less than 1 week old at a state-sanctioned facility such as a fire station, without fear of prosecution.

RELATED STORIES

Newborn Baby Found Abandoned in Dumpster in Texas: Police

Wailing Newborn Found Abandoned in the Woods

Newborn Baby Abandoned on Porch With Umbilical Cord Still Attached