3 Men Die Climbing Argentina’s Aconcagua, the Tallest Mountain in the Americas

Human Interest
The east face of Aconcagua at dawn
Getty
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:52 AM PST, February 10, 2023

At its highest summit, Aconcagua reaches nearly 23,000-feet above sea level.

Two Americans and a Norwegian were found dead while hiking on Argentina's Aconcagua mountain, officials said.

The first death of the season occurred on Saturday, when Moi Oystein, 62, a man from Norway, got sick while climbing the mountain and died, according to the Buenos Aires Times.

U.S. Military veteran John Michael Magness, 58, was found dead on Saturday at Camp Independence, which stands 6,300 meters above sea-level, the La Nacion reported.

Magness was participating in the hike with two others in order to raise money for the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

“John was a dedicated leader serving on our Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund board of directors. He was a fierce supporter of our organization’s mission to provide scholarships to military children of our nation’s fallen. In short, he was our classmate, teammate, and friend; he was our hero, serving others until the end,” the Fund said.

And Ayn Vincent Day, 41, who was from the U.S., died on the mountain on Wednesday after officials say he ignored the guide that told him not to climb any higher due to bad weather conditions, the Times reported. 

The beginning of the 2020-2023 accent season began in December and the number of climbers already registered to make the accent has reached over 2,500, the Buenos Aires Times reported. 

So far this season, in the Patagonia province, five people have died while attempting to make the famous accent, according to the Times. 

Related Stories

'Death Diving': TikTokers Belly Flop From Heights of Up to 80 Feet
More Than $240,000 Raised for Great-Grandma Delivering Domino's
New York Journalist on a Mission to 'Fix' Obscured License Plates
Bronx Fire Destroys Grocery StoreNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs
Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs
1

Lori Vallow Daybell Rejects Mental Illness Diagnosis, Expects to Be Acquitted of Children's Murder: Court Docs

Crime
Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School
Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School
2

Michigan School Defends Showing Graphic Video as Discipline to Students Who Brought Sex Toy to School

News
Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested
Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested
3

Teenager Who Raked In $37,000 Claiming She Had Pancreatic Cancer and Football-Sized Tumor Arrested

Crime
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time
4

Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Informs Prosecutors He Has No Evidence to Present at Trial at This Time

Crime
Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds
Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds
5

Massage Therapist Still Taking Clients After Losing License for 'Inappropriate' Touching, Inside Edition Finds

Investigative