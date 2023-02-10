Two Americans and a Norwegian were found dead while hiking on Argentina's Aconcagua mountain, officials said.

The first death of the season occurred on Saturday, when Moi Oystein, 62, a man from Norway, got sick while climbing the mountain and died, according to the Buenos Aires Times.

U.S. Military veteran John Michael Magness, 58, was found dead on Saturday at Camp Independence, which stands 6,300 meters above sea-level, the La Nacion reported.

Magness was participating in the hike with two others in order to raise money for the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

“John was a dedicated leader serving on our Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund board of directors. He was a fierce supporter of our organization’s mission to provide scholarships to military children of our nation’s fallen. In short, he was our classmate, teammate, and friend; he was our hero, serving others until the end,” the Fund said.

And Ayn Vincent Day, 41, who was from the U.S., died on the mountain on Wednesday after officials say he ignored the guide that told him not to climb any higher due to bad weather conditions, the Times reported.

The beginning of the 2020-2023 accent season began in December and the number of climbers already registered to make the accent has reached over 2,500, the Buenos Aires Times reported.

So far this season, in the Patagonia province, five people have died while attempting to make the famous accent, according to the Times.

