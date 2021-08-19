3 Ohio Brothers Die After Passing Out Because of Manure Pit Fumes
Ohio authorities identified three brothers that were taken to a hospital after their deaths followed manure fume exposure.
Three brothers in Ohio died after passing out following exposure to fumes from a manure pit, authorities said.
Matt Lefeld, St. Henry Fire Chief, said rescue crews found the men in the pit unconscious and unable to move, according to ABC News.
Brothers Gary, Todd and Brad Wuebker were fixing a manure pump before they passed out from the fumes.
Using manure pits to store waste before it is used for fertilizer is a common practice for large livestock farms.
However, the pits can produce dangerous gases including hydrogen sulfide, methane, carbon monoxide and ammonia, according to the outlet.
The three men were taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Mystery of Deaths of Couple, Baby and Their Dog in Sierra National Forest Still Being Probed by InvestigatorsHuman Interest
Olympic Silver Medal Winner Auctions Medal to Pay for Baby's Heart SurgerySports
Cat's Meows Alert Rescue Teams to Elderly Owner Who Fell Into a 70-Foot RavineInspirational
7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom AgainCrime
Missing Iowa Boy Xavior Harrelson's Mom Is Hopeful He 'Is Coming Home' as $35K Reward Is Offered in CaseHuman Interest