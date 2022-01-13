Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper Young Dolph.

The shooting took place at a cookie store in Memphis, Tennessee, in November.

Justin Johnson was arrested in Indiana, by the US Marshals Service on Tuesday, according to CNN.

Johnson was wanted for first-degree murder, and prosecutors say he had recently been released from prison after serving a sentence in connection with a previous conviction.

"He did nine months on a five-year sentence," Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said. "He was entitled to ask the judge to be released. Uh, and that request was granted."

Cornelius Smith was also arrested and charged with murder, according to the District Attorney’s office.

And Shondale Barnett was charged with being an accessory after the fact first-degree murder for "providing assistance" to Justin Johnson, according to CNN.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was 36 years old.

