3-Year-Old Texas Boy Missing After Following Dog Into Woods

Family Handout
First Published: 9:36 AM PDT, October 7, 2021

Christopher Ramirez vanished on Wednesday around 2 p.m. after playing with the neighbor's dog.

Texas authorities are searching for a 3-year-old boy who disappeared after following a dog into the woods in Grimes County.

Authorities said Christopher Ramirez vanished after playing with the neighbor's dog on Wednesday afternoon, and they believe he went into a “thick, wooded area,” which is making the search difficult. The dog eventually returned but the boy didn’t.

Police said their dogs had the boy’s scent for a time but then lost it. The Grimes County Sheriff’s office is also having divers search a nearby pond where the dog is known to go.

The toddler was wearing a lime-green shirt and Mickey Mouse shoes.

"We have an enormous amount of volunteers from different agencies, the search team, civilians, citizens," Sheriff Don Sowell said. "We'll stay here until we find him."

