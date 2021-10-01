Remains Farmer Found in Iowa Field Could Be Missing Child Xavior Harrelson, Whose Been Missing Since May: Cops | Inside Edition

Remains Farmer Found in Iowa Field Could Be Missing Child Xavior Harrelson, Whose Been Missing Since May: Cops

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:30 PM PDT, October 1, 2021

Xavior went missing on May 27, 2021, just days before his 11th birthday.

A recent discovery may finally explain what happened to Xavior Harrelson.

Authorities in Iowa say a farmer reported having found possible human remains while doing fieldwork. 

"It appears to be that of an adolescent, and at this time, the clothing we see on scene, even though it's soiled, is consistent with what we knew Xavior to last be wearing," Mitch Mortvedt from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said.

"We're not saying that it is Xavior Harrelson at this time."

Xavior went missing on May 27, 2021, just days before his 11th birthday. He was last seen riding his bike around Montezuma, Iowa, where he lived with his mother. 

Since then, the community has come together on multiple occasions to search for him. His mother even made a heartfelt plea in August. 

"We love you. We are not going to stop looking for you," Sarah Harrelson, Xavior's Mother, said. "We are going to find you. Because we want him home."

While officials say the remains they found were human, a medical examiner will take several weeks to determine if they are Xavior's. 

In the meantime, their investigation is ongoing. Over $30,000 has been raised as a reward for anyone with information on this case. 

Related Stories

2 Iowa College Students Killed When Boat Capsizes During Crew Club Practice
Missing Iowa Boy Xavior Harrelson's Mom Is Hopeful He 'Is Coming Home' as $35K Reward Is Offered in Case
Where Is 11-Year-Old Xavior Harrelson, Iowa Boy Who Disappeared Before His Birthday?
FBI Joins Search for Missing 11-Year-Old Xavior Harrelson in IowaNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah
Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah
1

Full Video: Moab Police Released New Angle of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s Police Stop in Utah

Crime
Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn
Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn
2

Megan Boswell Trial Date Set in Murder of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Evelyn

Crime
Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator
Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator
3

Britney Spears Conservatorship: Cheers and Tears After Jamie Spears Is Suspended as His Daughter’s Conservator

News
Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer
Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer
4

Former French Cop’s DNA Ends 35-Year Manhunt for Serial Killer

Crime
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops
TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops
5

TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, AKA GabeNotBabe, Dies in Car Crash Following Police Chase in Texas: Cops

Human Interest