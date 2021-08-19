It’s been over two months since Xavior Harrelson disappeared from his Iowa home days before his 11th birthday, but the community and his family are still actively searching for him.

“We love you. We are not going to stop looking for you. We are going to find you,” Sarah Harrelson, Xavior’s Mother, said. She recently gathered the strength to break her silence on her son’s disappearance. “I just want him found.”

She joined volunteers and local law enforcement at the State Fair to hand out 10,000 flyers hoping that someone will come forward with information about Xavior.

“We're going to give it to the right person, and somebody is going to see him,” a volunteer named Tammy Flowers said.

“We don't know him personally, but we know people that do, and we know he's a good kid,” another volunteer named Kameron Guyer added. “We all want him to come home.”

Sarah Harrelson is staying hopeful and says she hopes to see the day when Xavior can thank the community himself.

“Oh yea, he is coming home,” she said. “He is going to meet all these officers and people who have been looking for him and putting up his flyers.”

Xavior Harrelson is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. A reward fund for this case has raised more than $35,000.

Anyone with information about him can call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office at (641) 623-2107.

Related Stories