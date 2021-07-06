One Child Dead and Three People Injured in Iowa Waterpark Accident

An accident at an Iowa waterpark led to the death of a child and three others sustaining injuries.

Adventureland’s Raging River Ride in Altoona is presently shut down after one of the park’s rafts flipped over with six passengers inside, resulting in an 11-year-old guest succumbing to life-threatening injuries.

The park statement read, "At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were on site," according to CBS.

According to the local affiliate, the ride was recently inspected after being closed since 2020.

Adventureland is currently being investigated in cooperation with both state and local authorities.

