5-Year-Old Girl and Grandparents Die in Iowa House Fire 

A 5-year-old Iowa girl and her grandparents died in a house fire earlier this month leaving the mother grief-stricken, according to a report. “It still feels like a nightmare that I want to wake up from, and I’m never gonna wake up from it,” Maggie Meade told station WQAD regarding the tragic loss of her daughter Taylor Treanton and Taylor’s grandparentsRobert and Mary Wickham.

Meade said she was at work when the house caught fire and heard about the tragedy after her shift when she arrived at the hospital, WQAD reported.

The early morning blaze took place on Jan. 14 at 5:40 a.m. at 9 Riverview Lane in Bettendorf, Iowa. Upon arrival, crews found fire on the main level of the split level home, which had also extended to the exterior of the home, according to a statement from the Bettendorf Police Department. One occupant escaped on his own and three others were still trapped inside. One fire crew located them they transported to the hospital, according to police.

Mary Wickham, 63, died from her injuries. Robert Wickham, 66 and Taylor, died of smoke inhalation at the hospital, People Magazine reported.

Eighteen-year-old Jodd Wickham, Taylor’s uncle, was the only survivor. He suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Taylor, who was in preschool at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, lived with her grandparents.

According to Meade, Taylor’s grandparents were smitten by her.

"Bob and Mary — they loved that child," Meade told WQAD. "They'd always talk about her."

Meade described her little girl as “the sweetest child ever.” She told the news outlet that she recently learned how to spell her name and count to 40.

She expressed gratitude for all the support she has gotten from friends, family, and the community that is keeping her going. A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral expenses for Taylor.

"They say there's a purpose for everybody, and I think Taylor's purpose when she passed away was to bring everyone together, and that's exactly what she's doing," Meade said. "I know she's looking down at everybody right now and just smiling."

Meade told the news station she hopes to have a balloon release to celebrate Taylor's life in the Spring.

An investigation on the cause of the fire is underway, police said in a statement.

