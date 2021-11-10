30 Couples Married During a Mass Wedding in Bolivia to Trim Wedding Costs

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:14 PM PST, November 10, 2021

For many, the original plan was to get married last year, but quarantine and the pandemic changed all of that. 

Dozens of couples in La Paz, Bolivia, got married on Saturday in a mass ceremony. Authorities offered this option so couples wouldn't have to shell out lots of money on their weddings.

The 30 couples, some dressed in indigenous formal attire, gathered in the field of a small stadium.

Social services reduced the standard price of the paperwork by half and donated champagne and the cost of the musicians' services.

The event was the first mass ceremony after some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in the region.

