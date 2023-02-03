30-Year-Old Bobi Breaks Guinness World Record for Oldest Dog Ever

A dog named Bobi from Portugal has broken the world record for being the world’s oldest living dog, and the world’s oldest living dog ever at 30 years old.

Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed with the life expectancy of 12-14 years. According to the American Kennel Club, Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs are known for watching and protecting livestock.

At 30 years and 268 days old, Bobi emerged from the sidelines just two weeks after Guinness World Records announced Spike, a 23-year-old Chihuahua from Ohio, as the world’s oldest living dog on Jan. 19.

The Portuguese government-approved pet database, SIAC, which is managed by the National Union of Veterinarians, confirmed Bobi's age, according to Guinness World Records.

Bobi’s family told Guinness that their "calm, peaceful environment," which is "far from the cities," is one of the main contributing elements to the pooch’s long life.

Bobi has always enjoyed free roam of the woodlands and fields that surround the Costa family home and has never been locked up or attached to a leash, the family told Guinness.

Due to Bobi’s old age, he is less adventurous, rests more, has a difficult time walking, and prefers to hangout with his four feline friends, according to Guinness.

Bobi's eyesight has also worsened, as the family has frequently witnessed him walking into various objects.

“Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world. Bobi represents those generations," the family told Guinness.

