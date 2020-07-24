30,000 Americans May Die of COVID-19 in Next 3 Weeks, CDC Warns

The Centers for Disease Control is warning that as many as 30,000 Americans may die of COVID-19 in the next three weeks. The grim news comes as cases continue to rise in many states, including Florida, where 173 people died of the virus in a single day.



Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx talked about the disturbing resurgence on "Today."



"This is a signal to the American people: we have to change our behavior now, before this virus completely moves back up through the north," Birx said.



In Texas, 14 members of a single family were diagnosed with the virus. One died and another is on life support. They have started a GoFundMe to raise money for medical expenses.



There are so many people dying in Texas hospitals that refrigerated trucks are being used as mobile morgues.



RELATED STORIES

85 Babies Test Positive for COVID-19 in Single Texas County

COVID-19 Survivors Find Support for Lingering Symptoms in Massive Facebook Group

13 Nuns Dead After COVID-19 Ravages Michigan Convent