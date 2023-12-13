A California crossing guard lost his leg after a car jumped a curb.

The 38-year-old crossing guard, Eduardo Villalpando, had just helped kids cross the street when a black SUV slammed into another vehicle leading to a catastrophic chain reaction. The SUV jumped the curb and crashed into the crossing guard, sending him in the air.

“Here comes the car flying and bam. Next thing I know he flies over the car, leg off, and I’m on with 911 screaming,” witness George Taylor says.

Villalpando survived the crash but he lost his left leg. He spoke with Inside Edition from his hospital bed.

“If it would have happened a few minutes earlier, unfortunately, there probably would have been kids involved,” Villalpando says.

Despite the loss of his leg, Villalpando says he feels fortunate to be alive.

“I feel one hundred percent lucky. I’m very grateful, very blessed,” he says.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Villalpando’s medical bills.