The hits just keep on coming for Asian giant hornets. The Washington State Department of Agriculture has found a third nest since the species, dubbed the murder hornet, was detected in the U.S. last year.

This nest was found in the same region as the other two, in the Northwest part of the state near the Canadian border.

Officials with the WSDA once again suited up and went in.

They report that this nest had ten combs and lots of worker hornets, but they didn’t find any virgin queens or males, meaning that it likely didn’t produce any new nests.

But there could be more nests out there, and the agency says it will need help from the public locating them.

The last successful eradication was in August after officials found a hornet and attached a tracking device to it, leading them back to its home, where they found the largest nest so far.

The hornets did not want to be disturbed and tried attacking WSDA officials, who were fortunately protected by their gear.

The agency was able to find and get rid of the nests because of residents in the community who sent in photos of hornets near their homes.

The Asian giant hornet is a threat to the bee population, which is vital to agriculture and food supply.

The WSDA asks people to keep setting traps and report sightings as the only way they’re going to stop this problem is with community cooperation.



