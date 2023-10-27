4 Men Rob Driver in ‘Crash and Grab’ off California Freeway

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:52 AM PDT, October 27, 2023

The chaotic scene unfolded in broad daylight in Los Angeles.

People may need to be on the lookout for bad guys looking to “crash and grab” after police say four men crashed into a vehicle on a Los Angeles highway so they could rob the driver. 

Police say four masked men intentionally used their Dodge Ram to ram a vehicle off the road. The incident happened in broad daylight.

One witness who recorded the robbery tells Inside Edition it was clear to them that the thieves knew what they were going after.

Another witness walked right up to the scene to record the heist as it unfolded. After the thieves searched the vehicle, they fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

“It appears that it was a targeted,” California Highway Patrol Officer Roberto Gomez says.

Law enforcement is not commenting on what the thieves stole.

