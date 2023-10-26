A Michigan man is now dead after a vehicle chasing him struck him while he and a friend were riding dirt bikes, according to published reports.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fatal crash site on Wednesday morning and found the 29-year-old man deceased, according to MLive.

The man and his friend were riding dirt bikes at a nearby residence when a 54-year-old homeowner began to chase the two bikers with his pickup truck, ABC 12 reported.

As the bikers attempted to leave the property, the 54-year-old allegedly struck and killed one of the bikers with his truck, according to MLive.

The 54-year-old is accused of reckless driving causing death, ABC 12 reported.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing and officials have not released the names of the victim or the driver, according to MLive.