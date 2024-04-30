4 North Carolina Police Officers Killed in Line of Duty While Serving Warrant

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:40 PM PDT, April 30, 2024

“Shots were ringing left and right,” neighbor Tyler Wilson tells Inside Edition.

Four North Carolina police officers were killed in the line of duty when they were met with gunfire while serving a warrant at a home in Charlotte. Neighbors who heard the shooting and started filming are speaking out.

Neighbors posted video on social media showing SWAT teams staging operations on the front yards of surrounding homes.

Three roommates tell Inside Edition a team of snipers were stationed inside their home. Video shows marshals moving across their living room as a group of officers took their positions outside their home.

As gunfire erupted, the roommates took cover.

Four other officers were wounded in the incident.

“Shots were ringing left and right,” Tyler Wilson says. 

“It just kept going and then it kept going and then it just kept escalating,” another roommate says.

The roommates say there were at least 100 gunshots.

“They used one of our bedrooms to set up a U.S. Marshal sniper,” Wilson says.

Police identified the shooter as Terry Clark Hughes Jr., who was wanted for possession of a firearm. He was fatally shot by police.

Charlotte’s chief of police was brought to tears at the loss of life. 

“It’s just been very tough and you have families that are hurting right now,” Chief Johnny Jennings said.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police, at least 98 officers were shot in the line of duty in the first three months of this year.

