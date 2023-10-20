4 Sorority Sisters Killed by Speeding BMW Along Deadman’s Curve in Malibu

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:41 AM PDT, October 20, 2023

Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams and Peyton Stewart were all headed to a frat house located on the notorious portion of the Pacific Coast Highway known as Deadman's Curve when a car lost control and took their lives.

A tragic accident along the Pacific Coast Highway in California has claimed the lives of four young college students.

The four sorority sisters, Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams and Peyton Stewart, were all headed to a frat house located on the notorious portion of the Pacific Coast Highway known as Dead Man's Curve when a car lost control and took their lives.

The speeding BWM driven by 22-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm crashed into several parked cars and the four Pepperdine University students walking along the side of the road, according to authorities.

“I don’t go out there anymore because it's Russian Roulette. Anytime you walk out here you’re risking your life” Joshua Hoffman, a man who lives next to the frat house, tells Inside Edition. 

Prior to the horrific crash, Rolston and Stewart were studying business, Williams wanted to be a veterinarian, and Weir was majoring in English. 

This crash is one of many that has occurred in the notoriously dangerous portion of the highway. There have been so many that a documentary, “21 Miles in Malibu,” was made to document the deadly crashes. 

Police arrested Bohm, a former high school baseball star, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Pepperdine University announced the four young students will be honored with posthumous degrees.

