New York Podcaster Captures Moments Gunshots Rang Out Outside Her Apartment
Stand-up comic Keanu Thompson, 30, was wrapping up her live podcast when suddenly, a string of gunshots erupted.
A podcaster captured the moment gunshots rang outside her New York City apartment.
“I’m like ‘maybe it was a car backfiring,’ but then I was like no, nope,” Thompson tells Inside Edition.
After realizing what the sounds were, the comedian ducked under her desk for cover and used her chair as a shield.
Thompson said she was not able to see what happened outside but could hear a woman screaming and then heard the police arrive.
“I just hope everybody’s alright,” Thompson said during the podcast.
Police say that the shots rang out after two couples got into a fight. No arrests have been made so far.
After the terrifying moment, Thompson calmed down by lighting a cigarette and breathed a deep sigh of relief, all while still filming for her show.
