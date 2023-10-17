An Oscar winner was released after being briefly detained in handcuffs Sunday night after shooting a man.

Beatrice De Alba told police that the man showed up at her Hollywood Hills home and started pounding on the door.

The man claimed he was hurt and needed help, but then allegedly tried to force his way into her home, according to police.

That is when De Alba shot the man, said police.

De Alba won the Oscar for best makeup in 2003 for her work "Frida," in which Salma Hayek played the legendary Mexican artist.

Footage from that night shows her celebrating her win with Hayek.

De Alba is one of Hollywood's go-to makeup artists, and the woman who transformed Lindsay Lohan into Elizabeth Taylor in the movie "Liz and Dick."

The suspected intruder was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition but stable.

Cops say after being briefly detained, De Alba was released and not arrested.

Her husband tells Inside Edition: "It's been very scary."

Cops are investigating the incident and the question now is: Could De Alba be charged, or was the shooting justified?