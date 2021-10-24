400 Koalas in Australia Will Be Part of Game-Changing Chlamydia Vaccine Trial | Inside Edition

400 Koalas in Australia Will Be Part of Game-Changing Chlamydia Vaccine Trial

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:24 AM PDT, October 24, 2021

Chlamydia is a severe problem among koalas, researchers say. It affects about half the population in Australia. 

Koalas are getting vaccinated, but not against COVID-19

About 400 koalas will be part of a trial for a chlamydia vaccine. It's a severe problem among koalas, researchers say, affecting about half the population in Australia. 

"So is it a game-changer," Peter Timms from the University of the Sunshine Coast said. "I think it'll make a significant difference, given that we haven't had this management tool before."

A 2016 study found that there are about 330,000 koalas left in the wild. It's estimated that in the past three years, 60,000 have been killed or injured by wildfires.

But researchers say there isn't much being done to prevent disease among the koalas. They say antibiotics haven't been an effective solution because the koalas have to be kept out of the wild while they are treated. Also, the medication destroys the bacteria in their gut needed to digest eucalyptus leaves. 

The koalas in this study will get their vaccines and a microchip before being sent back into the wild, hopefully putting an end to this pandemic. 

Related Stories

Meet the Koalas, Kangaroos and Other Animals Who Need Help in Australia's Wildfires
8-Year-Old With Brain Tumor Hangs Out With Koalas After Being Given Less Than a Year to Live
Sixth Graders Knitted Dozens of Mittens For Koalas Burned in Brush Fires
3 Billion Koalas, Kangaroos and Other Wildlife Impacted by Fires in AustraliaAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says
1

Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI Says

News
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction
2

1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at Auction

Entertainment
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002
3

Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002

Crime
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash
4

Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard Smash

Offbeat
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea
5

Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean Sea

Offbeat