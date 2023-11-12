400 Street Dogs in Kosovo Rescued by Former Teacher
Lulzim Prenku is a gym teacher in Kosovo with a soft spot for street dogs. He began picking up every homeless dog he saw, creating a small shelter at his home, but that wasn’t enough.
“We take the dogs from the streets, those who need care to a veterinarian. In many cases, we take them to the shelter, vaccinate them, sterilize them and they are ready for adoption. The moment a dog comes to the shelter, he is open for adoption,” Prenku told CBS News.
Prenku applied for international funding from animal organizations in Sweden, Germany and the United States to open a larger, full-time shelter.
Now dogs of all breeds run freely at the shelter.
The 400 dogs are cared for by four temporary employees and several volunteers.
Prenku’s hope is that the former street dogs don’t live at the shelter for long. After veterinary treatment, all of the dogs are available for adoption. So far about 150 pups have found their forever homes.
