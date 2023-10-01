Dogs Get New Job After No Longer Being Used for Rescues

In Switzerland, St. Bernard dogs are one of its national symbols, known for rescuing people from avalanches.

The size that made the St. Bernard a great avalanche dog has now become a disadvantage.

Smaller breeds that are easily transported in helicopters to rescue sites are now preferred.

Switzerland’s Barry Foundation has helped train St. Bernards for their therapeutic roles. They say the dogs have helped people with autism spectrum disorders and assisted medical professionals in caring for those with psychosomatic trauma.

“They have a great sense of smell. In the past, given that they are tall and wide, the dogs were used to clear the snowy path for rescuers,” Barry Foundation founder Anne Holzer told CBS News.

Another member of the Barry Foundation, Andrea Zollinger, said that the breed can “work wonders” anywhere.

“The St. Bernard today is a breed that works on the social front. They work in hospitals, in nursing homes with senior citizens. They help people undergoing therapy, meet with children and prisoners. They work wonders.”

They may no longer have the starring role in Alpine rescues, but the St. Bernard breed is still saving lives.