Dogs Get New Job After No Longer Being Used for Rescues
The size that made the St. Bernard a great avalanche dog has now become a disadvantage.
In Switzerland, St. Bernard dogs are one of its national symbols, known for rescuing people from avalanches.
The size that made the St. Bernard a great avalanche dog has now become a disadvantage.
Smaller breeds that are easily transported in helicopters to rescue sites are now preferred.
Switzerland’s Barry Foundation has helped train St. Bernards for their therapeutic roles. They say the dogs have helped people with autism spectrum disorders and assisted medical professionals in caring for those with psychosomatic trauma.
“They have a great sense of smell. In the past, given that they are tall and wide, the dogs were used to clear the snowy path for rescuers,” Barry Foundation founder Anne Holzer told CBS News.
Another member of the Barry Foundation, Andrea Zollinger, said that the breed can “work wonders” anywhere.
“The St. Bernard today is a breed that works on the social front. They work in hospitals, in nursing homes with senior citizens. They help people undergoing therapy, meet with children and prisoners. They work wonders.”
They may no longer have the starring role in Alpine rescues, but the St. Bernard breed is still saving lives.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Discovery of Suzanne Morphew Remains 3 Years After Mom Went Missing Reignites Police InvestigationCrime
Meth-Fueled Murderer Taylor Schabusiness Wears Spit Hood as She Is Sentenced to Life in Prison Without ParoleCrime
Peeping Tom Arrested Again for Watching Woman Change in Dressing Room: CopsInvestigative
There Have Been 16 Shootings at High School Football Games This School Year. It Is Still September.Human Interest
Bones, Pottery, Among Other Items Pulled by Mudlarks From London’s River ThamesHuman Interest
How This Maine Firefighter Put His Life Back Together After Traumatic FallINSIDE EDITION InDepth
Ohio Man, 24, Shoots Grandparents Who Gave Him Place to Live as They Watched TV, Killing Granddad, Say PoliceCrime
Video of Topless High School Student Shared by Her Principal and Made Into Meme by Asst. Principal: LawsuitCrime
Oregon Mom Wanted Her Boyfriend to Come Over So She Filmed Herself Waterboarding Their Infant Son, Say CopsCrime