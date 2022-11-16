5 Alleged Hells Angels Arrested in Connection to Assault and Murder at Chris Stapleton Concert: Reports

Five alleged members of a motorcycle gang were arrested in connection to violence during a Chris Stapleton concert in California last June, according to published reports.

The men, all of whom allegedly have ties to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a murder and an assault of an off-duty police officer at the concert, according to published reports.

Hells Angels is known as a “outlaw motorcycle gang,” according to the Department of Justice. It is recognized by the FBI in connection to illegal activity, according to local outlet KRON.

Police told the outlet that on June 18 around 10:45 p.m., officers received a report of an unresponsive man near the stage at the concert.

Before being rushed to the local hospital, the victim, Juan Gonzalez, 41, was treated by the Mountain View Fire Department (MVFD) but died from his injuries about a week later, according to the published reports.

According to local outlet KTVU, police said the Santa Clara County coroner later determined the cause of Gonzalez’s death was blunt force trauma.

According to the outlet, police said that during the concert, a group of men near the portable restrooms also assaulted an off-duty police officer before leaving the area.

According to KRON, the MVPD worked alongside the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) throughout the case.

The authorities learned the identities of the suspects during their investigation and that they were associated with the Hells Angels, per the outlet.

Dominic Guardado, 33, was charged with dissuading a witness to a crime. Julio Moran, 43, was charged with assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury. David Wiesenhaven, 38, was charged with assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury. Logan Winterton, 37, was charged with murder and assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury. Raymond Cunanan, 42, was charged with dissuading a witness to a crime and assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury

Search warrants on the homes of each of the suspects and at the Hells Angels clubhouse in San Francisco were completed, and police said that each of the men were taken into custody without incident, according to published reports.

"I am exceptionally grateful for the dedication and tenacity our detectives put into this case to bring justice to the victims involved," said Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung told KTVU.

According to KRON, the FBI told the outlet that court-authorized law enforcement activity took place in the 1000 block of Tompkins Avenue on Tuesday morning, and they cannot provide further information at this time.

