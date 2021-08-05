5-Year-Old California Boy Bit by Police K9 During National Night Out Event Speaks About Attack

A 5-year-old California boy was attacked by a police dog during a nationwide block party initiative meant to see local communities and police departments come together.

Little Sebastien Forbes was standing about 10 to 15 feet away from an unleashed police dog during a National Night Out event in Pasadena when he decided he wanted to get closer to the K9. The police dog, an 8-year-old Dutch shepherd named Barry, reacted by biting Sebastien.

“My mom told me to back off and I backed off, and the dog just went for me,” the little boy said.

Sebastien’s father sprang into action to help his son.

“I had to jump in and pull the dog by the harness,” Sebastien’s father said, noting his son was bleeding from the attack.

Sebastien was rushed into an ambulance and to a nearby hospital, where he was sedated and received six stitches for bite wounds on his face, near his eye and on his ear.

The South Pasadena Police Department said: “It’s unfortunate that it happened. Like any dog, it’s a dog and he makes behavioral mistakes.”

Sebastien is back to running and playing, and his father said he realizes it could have been worse.

The police chief said he is relieved Sebastien is OK. Sebastien's parents said they are considering legal action.

Related Stories