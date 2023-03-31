5-Year-Old Finds Gun in Apartment and Fatally Shoots 1-Year-Old Brother
The investigation is still ongoing to determine how the child gained access to the weapon.
A 1-year-old boy was fatally shot on Tuesday by his 5-year-old sibling in an Indiana apartment, according to police.
Lafayette Police responded to the apartment after a reported shooting. When they arrived they found the 1-year-old boy dead from a gunshot wound, police said.
The Tippecanoe County Coroner identified the 1-year-old as Isaiah Johnson, according to the Journal & Courier.
The coroner’s autopsy confirmed the young boy died from one gunshot wound but the manner of death is still pending, Journal & Courier reported.
Police said the toddler was allegedly shot by his 5-year-old sibling, who was able to find the gun in the apartment.
"There was one adult and two children inside the apartment," Lafayette police Lt. Matt Gard told Journal & Courier.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing to determine how the child gained access to the weapon, according to CBS News.
