5-Year-Old Girl Bravely Stares Down Bobcat in Yard Until It Retreats | Inside Edition

5-Year-Old Girl Bravely Stares Down Bobcat in Yard Until It Retreats

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 10:52 AM PDT, April 21, 2021

Rian Woodard, 5, was playing outside when a bobcat came into her path. They stared each other down until the animal ran off.

A brave little girl is being credited with staring down a bobcat in her yard until it retreated. Rian Woodard, 5, was playing outside in Colorado when the animal chased a rabbit and ran straight into Rian on her Big Wheel.

Rian didn’t even flinch, facing down the bobcat for over 20 seconds before it ran off. Only then did Rian run inside to tell her mom what just happened.

“She wasn’t even scared when she came in. She kind of came in nonchalant and said, ‘Mom, I’m not going to play outside because there's a bobcat out there,’” Nicole Woodard said.

Rian’s brush with danger comes on the heels of another scary encounter with a bobcat in North Carolina, where a woman was attacked by the rabid animal in her driveway before her husband fought it off.

Rian’s parents have nicknamed their daughter “the bobcat whisperer.”

Related Stories

North Carolina Couple Attacked by Rabid Bobcat in Driveway Speaks Out About Terrifying Ordeal
Georgia Grandma Strangles Rabid Bobcat With Her Bare Hands While Granddaughter Slept
Rescuers Save Bobcat Trapped in Car's Grill for More Than an Hour — and 50 Miles
North Carolina Couple Attacked by Rabid Bobcat Were Each Bitten 3 TimesAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

16-Year-Old TikTok Chef Builds a Food Empire From Her Grandparents' Minnesota Kitchen
1

16-Year-Old TikTok Chef Builds a Food Empire From Her Grandparents' Minnesota Kitchen

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Florida Woman Believes She Saw 'Baby Dinosaur' Running Through Her Yard
2

Florida Woman Believes She Saw 'Baby Dinosaur' Running Through Her Yard

Offbeat
Simba the Goldendoodle From Arizona Miraculously Survives 200-Foot Fall
3

Simba the Goldendoodle From Arizona Miraculously Survives 200-Foot Fall

Animals
Fraternity Brothers Band Together to Pay Off Longtime House Cook’s Mortgage on Her 74th Birthday
4

Fraternity Brothers Band Together to Pay Off Longtime House Cook’s Mortgage on Her 74th Birthday

Inspirational
Retired Couple Offers New Jersey Residents Free Rides to Vaccine Appointments in COVID-Themed Car
5

Retired Couple Offers New Jersey Residents Free Rides to Vaccine Appointments in COVID-Themed Car

Inspirational