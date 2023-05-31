A 52-year-old woman was found alive after being trapped in a collapsed apartment building in Davenport, Iowa.

Lisa Brooks says she was hiding under her bed in a state of shock for over 24 hours before she was rescued. Officials had claimed the building was empty the day before and planned to demolish it.

Brooks pushed her window screen out from her fourth-floor apartment to make her presence known. A crowd formed outside of the building chanting ‘get her out.’ Firefighters later rescued the woman from the apartment.

Two more residents are believed to be inside the building.

“We want to get everyone out,” Davenport Fire Marshall James Morris said in a press conference. “And we want to do it right now.”

Outside of the collapsed building, protesters gathered to block the demolition in hopes of saving anyone inside it.

Video shows demonstrators demanding answers from a police officer. “We are concerned about people,” one person is heard saying.

“You want to come at somebody, here, I’m standing right in front of you,” the mayor of Davenport, Mike Matson, said at a press conference. “Here’s the target.”

