A 55-year-old Florida man has been charged with aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl, according to local authorities.

Mark Greenburg was arrested Sept. 3 by Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies after they received multiple reports from the child's father and neighbors about Greenberg's repeated harassment towards the young girl and others, according to the sheriff's office,

"Reports involved Greenburg harassing neighbors, yelling at them and their kids using a megaphone, and driving past houses while recording children on his phone," the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

During the evening of Sept. 2, the 6-year-old's father called police after he said Greenburg walked to the end of his driveway and made several “unusual comments” to the young girl while she was playing outside, reports the sheriff’s department.

“'I’m going to make you famous' and 'I’m going to turn you into a woman' or a 'big girl,'” were some of the comments according to the sheriff’s department.

Other witnesses also reported hearing the comments and that Greenburg said he’d bring the girl to Disney World, according to the release.

With all the harassment, the young girl does not feel safe when outside in her neighborhood, the father told police.

Even when not at home the young girl isn’t safe from him — authorities allege that Greenburg also followed the girl to her grandmother's house.

"The 6-year-old often visits her grandmother’s house in another neighborhood, where it was reported Greenburg parked outside Thursday and Friday and took pictures," the sheriff's office reports.

Despite efforts by the deputies on Sept. 2, Greenburg refused to speak with them and requested they come back a different day.

Deputies along with the Deltona Crime Suppression Team obtained a warrant and returned to arrest Greenburg on Sept. 3 for aggravated stalking.

Greenburg was brought to Volusia County Branch Jail where he remains in custody on a $5,000 bond.

