6 Inmates Can View Eclipse After Filing Lawsuit Against New York State Department of Corrections

News
Eclipse
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:57 AM PDT, April 5, 2024

In March, a statewide memorandum was sent out to all DOCCS facilities across the state and said prisoners will not see the eclipse, the DOCCS told Inside Edition Digital earlier in the week.

The six inmates who filed a lawsuit against the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) because they were not going to be allowed to see Monday’s solar eclipse have been granted permission to view the astrological event, their attorney tells Inside Edition Digital.

“We are pleased that, in response to our lawsuit alleging religious discrimination, New York State has entered into a binding settlement agreement that will allow our six clients to view the solar eclipse in accordance with their sincerely held religious beliefs," attorney Christopher L. McArdle tells Inside Edition Digital in a statement.

The six plaintiffs are inmates at Woodbourne Correctional Facility. They include a Muslim, a Baptist, a Seventh-Day Adventist, two Santeria practitioners and an atheist, according to the Times Union.

In March, a statewide memorandum was sent out to all DOCCS facilities across the state and said prisoners will not see the eclipse, the DOCCS told Inside Edition Digital earlier in the week.

"The Department has agreed to permit the six individuals to view the eclipse, while plaintiffs’ Counsel’s firm has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice as to the six named individuals, among other things. The lawsuit came to an appropriate resolution," the DOCCS said in a statement to Inside Edition Digital. 

The DOCCS made its decision to allow the inmates to view the eclipse after "performing the requisite analysis regarding religious accommodations received to view the eclipse, including an analysis on requests that were received from the six named individuals."

The eclipse is set to take place on Monday. It will cross from Texas to Maine. More than 30 million people will be in the path of totality. A partial eclipse will be briefly visible briefly for millions more. 

Related Stories

Bonnie Tyler Will Perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During Eclipse
6 Inmates Sue New York Department of Corrections to See Eclipse
105-Year-Old Plans to Witness His 13th Eclipse in Texas

 

How to Tell If Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be CounterfeitInvestigative

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
1

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane

Crime
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
2

How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely

Investigative
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
3

Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank

Crime
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
4

Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators

Crime
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
5

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse

Entertainment