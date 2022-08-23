62-Year-Old Hiker Dies After Sustaining Head Injury Following 100-Foot Fall Near Portland

Multnomah FallsMultnomah Falls
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:55 AM PDT, August 23, 2022

Jessica Warejoncas was hiking with friends near Portland, Oregon, when she fell, resulting in a serious head injury that led to her death.

A woman hiking with a group of friends near Portland, Oregon, died after sustaining a head injury following a 100-foot fall, according to officials.

Deputies and firefighters responded to a call about a fall on Friday afternoon, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.

While on the way, they were told that the woman, Jessica Warejoncas, 62, had life-threatening injuries and that bystanders had started CPR.

Upon the responders’ arrival, Warejoncas was pronounced dead. Multnomah County Search & Rescue helped the medical examiner's office recover the woman's body and notified next of kin, according to the release.

Warejoncas had been hiking the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, and was found about 1.3 miles from the trailhead, according to the release.

Per the release, the Trauma Intervention Program Northwest was contacted to provide emotional support and mental health resources to those impacted by the Warejoncas’ death.

Warejoncas' family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, officials said.

