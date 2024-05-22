A 7-month-old infant entered the fight of his life after being shot by his father before being rescued by police in Arizona amid a tense standoff that ended violently.

Newly-released body camera footage shows police entering the home of Allie Battiston, whose ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, Todd Marchetti, had used an axe to break into before threatening to kill Battison.

Battison managed to escape the home minutes before police arrived. She flagged down a construction worker who called 911.

Armed with weapons, duct tape, zip ties, pliers and butcher knives, Marchetti ultimately opened fire on his 7-month-old son Jaxson and shot the infant four times. Police entered the home after they heard shots fired and the infant crying. Body camera footage captured the moment police rushed inside and picked up the wounded baby.

Jaxson was rushed out of the home and flown to a hospital.

Marchetti entered into a standoff with the SWAT team before setting the house on fire and then fatally shooting himself.

Battison's father, Michael Norman, tells Inside Edition he was away when his daughter and grandson were taken hostage inside his home.

“[Marchetti] beat her six times in six months,” Norman says. “We didn’t want her to be in that relationship anymore, which is why he initially came to kill us.”

Norman says Marchetti shot and killed their family dog.

It is believed Marchetti set fire to the house in a final act of revenge.

Jaxson survived and is recovering from his wounds.

“The only word I can use is ‘miracle.’ There’s so many emotions,” Norman says.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with Jaxson's medical bills, his and his mother's temporary housing and basic living expenses, replacing essential belongings lost in the fire and counseling and support services to help the mother and child heal emotionally.

"The extent of his hospital stay is uncertain, which means Allie will be unable to work while she stays by his side, adding financial strain to an already dire situation," the campaign reads. "Your generosity will provide Allie and Jaxson with the support they desperately need to start rebuilding their lives. It will help alleviate the financial burden and allow Allie to focus on what truly matters – her son’s recovery and their path to a safe and stable future."

To date, the campaign has raised nearly $148,000 of its $200,000 goal.