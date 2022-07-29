7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine in Texas

A young boy reported missing by his parents in Texas was found dead in the washing machine later that day on July 28, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Seven-year-old Troy Khoeler was reported missing at approximately 5:20 a.m. after his parents told investigators that they couldn't find the boy at around 4 a.m., HCSO Lt. Robert Minchew said in a media briefing captured by KHOU 11.

Troy was found by deputies in the washing machine in the garage of the home where he was reported missing, according to KHOU 11. Though investigators would not comment on whether there was water in the machine or if the machine’s lid was closed, they said he was fully clothed, the outlet reported.

"We don't know what happened, but we intend to find out," Minchew said, according to a report by KHOU 11.

Minchew says in the video that authorities were told that the boy was a foster child and the family adopted him in 2019.

KHOU 11 reported that Minchew said it was too soon to say if it was an accident or not and did not comment on whether there were any injuries or signs of foul play.

"Whether he was killed by the washing machine or killed and placed in it, we're just so far from that, I can't comment," Minchew said, according to KHOU 11.

Deputies searched the neighborhood after questioning the parents but were unable to locate Troy. According to KHOU 11, that is when they conducted a more thorough check of the residence.

KHOU 11 reported that no one has been charged.

In a tweet posted by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable, Mark Herman, it stated "a criminal investigation is underway please avoid the area. We ask for everyone’s prayers for the family."

When responding to a request for comment, HSCO told Inside Edition Digital that there are no updates on the case.

Related Stories