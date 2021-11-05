Isadora Rose, 7, was exploring New Johns Lake in North Dakota when she made quite the discovery — a high school class ring with a red ruby stone.

“I was standing in the water, right here, and there was something shiny,” Isadora told Inside Edition.

It was from McClusky High School, class of 1982, and had engravings suggesting it belonged to a baseball player.

Mom Robin Rose put on her detective hat and posted images of the ring on a Facebook community page. Within a few hours, she had an answer.

Turns out, it was Kerry Helm’s, who was a star baseball player. Thirty-nine years ago, he was having his graduation party by the lake when the ring slipped off. His initials were engraved on the inside of the ring.

But the story took a bittersweet turn when it was discovered that Helm died five years ago from an asthma attack. His widow, Cheryl, met up with the Rose family to receive the ring.

“We teared up when we handed the ring off,” Robin said.

Cheryl believes the ring is a sign her late husband is watching over her. And she is forever grateful to the little girl who saw a sparkle in the lake and returned the precious memory.

Related Stories