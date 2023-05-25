7-Year-Old In Custody for 'Intentionally' Setting Home on Fire While Parents Were Asleep: Cops

A West Virginia 7-year-old is in custody for allegedly setting a house on fire while the parents were sleeping, Jackson County authorities said.

The child is believed to have set the fire intentionally, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Volunteer firefighters and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office responded Wednesday evening to the blaze, authorities said.

While the parents had been asleep inside the house when the fire was set, everyone in the home at the time survived with two people escaping with minor burn injuries, authorities said,

The sheriff’s department shared the news in a statement on Facebook alongside a photo of the epic blaze. Many on social media are now speculating on the conditions that led to the child’s alleged actions and shocking arrest.

Authorities, however, said they will not be sharing further information, citing the sensitivity of the case.

