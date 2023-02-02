A 78-year-old woman was arrested in South Carolina after she allegedly helped her grandson cover up a murder police say he committed.

Edna Faye Daniels was taken into custody on Jan. 27 for her alleged connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 24 in South Carolina that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested the grandmother, who is being held on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the act to murder, after she allegedly helped conceal the murder of the older teen, according to police.

“There are consequences for lying to the police during a criminal investigation,” said Sheriff Carter Weaver.

The older woman is reportedly the grandma of Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, the man that allegedly fatally shot the 18-year-old boy on Jan. 24, Law & Crime reported.

Daniels and Woodruff are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center. Daniels is awaiting her bond hearing and Woodruff is being held pending his warrant service for the murder, according to authorities.

