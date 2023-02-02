78-Year-Old Grandma Arrested for Allegedly Helping her Grandson Cover Up a Murder

Crime
78-year-old Edna Faye Daniels mugshot
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:55 PM PST, February 2, 2023

78-year-old Edna Faye Daniels was the second suspect to be arrested in relation to a South Carolina shooting.

A 78-year-old woman was arrested in South Carolina after she allegedly helped her grandson cover up a murder police say he committed. 

Edna Faye Daniels was taken into custody on Jan. 27 for her alleged connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 24 in South Carolina that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested the grandmother, who is being held on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the act to murder, after she allegedly helped conceal the murder of the older teen, according to police.

“There are consequences for lying to the police during a criminal investigation,” said Sheriff Carter Weaver.

The older woman is reportedly the grandma of Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, the man that allegedly fatally shot the 18-year-old boy on Jan. 24, Law & Crime reported. 

Daniels and Woodruff are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center. Daniels is awaiting her bond hearing and Woodruff is being held pending his warrant service for the murder, according to authorities

Related Stories

Man Sentenced for ‘Demonic Level of Terror’ in 1987 Slayings
Cop Charged in Tyre Nichols’ Death Had Previously Beat Inmate: Lawsuit
New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour Shot Dead Inside Her Car: Cops
Alex Murdaugh Double Murder Trial Reveals His Last Text Message to His Wife Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Judge Sentences Connecticut Man to 120 Years for ‘Demonic Level of Terror’ in 1987 Slaying of a Father, Son
Judge Sentences Connecticut Man to 120 Years for ‘Demonic Level of Terror’ in 1987 Slaying of a Father, Son
1

Judge Sentences Connecticut Man to 120 Years for ‘Demonic Level of Terror’ in 1987 Slaying of a Father, Son

Crime
FBI Releases Report Showing How They Ignored Warning Signs About Nikolas Cruz Before Parkland School Shooting
FBI Releases Report Showing How They Ignored Warning Signs About Nikolas Cruz Before Parkland School Shooting
2

FBI Releases Report Showing How They Ignored Warning Signs About Nikolas Cruz Before Parkland School Shooting

Crime
Former Memphis Cop Charged in Tyre Nichols’ Death Had Previously Beat Inmate Unconscious, Lawsuit Claimed
Former Memphis Cop Charged in Tyre Nichols’ Death Had Previously Beat Inmate Unconscious, Lawsuit Claimed
3

Former Memphis Cop Charged in Tyre Nichols’ Death Had Previously Beat Inmate Unconscious, Lawsuit Claimed

News
Torture Suspect Benjamin Foster Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Hourslong Standoff With Police
Torture Suspect Benjamin Foster Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Hourslong Standoff With Police
4

Torture Suspect Benjamin Foster Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Hourslong Standoff With Police

Crime
Alex Murdaugh Trial Heats Up as Prosecutors Play Video That They Say Shows Defendant Admit to Murdering Son
Alex Murdaugh Trial Heats Up as Prosecutors Play Video That They Say Shows Defendant Admit to Murdering Son
5

Alex Murdaugh Trial Heats Up as Prosecutors Play Video That They Say Shows Defendant Admit to Murdering Son

Crime