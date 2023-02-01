A Connecticut man was sentenced to 120 years in prison for what the judge said was “a demonic level of violence and terror” in the 1987 slaying of a father and son inside their home, according to reports.

Willie McFarland, 55, of New Haven, was found guilty of murder in November for the deaths of Fred Harris, 59, and Greg Harris, 23, inside their Connecticut home, according to CBS News.

McFarland was sentenced to 60 years in prison on each murder charge, to run consecutively, for a total effective sentence of 120 years Tuesday in the murder case that spanned more than three decades.

“After 35 years, the man responsible for the murder of a father and son, in their own home, has been brought to justice,” State’s Attorney Doyle said in a statement obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

The Harris’ were found bound and with their throats slashed in their Hamden, Connecticut, home in August 1987, according to the New York Times.

Cops say that Greg Harris had freed himself and tried to escape, but McFarland caught him, tied him up again and sexually assaulted him.

Thanks to DNA testing, McFarland was arrested in 2019. He did, however, reportedly confess to the slayings in 1996, according to The New York Times, but, science and technology at the time could not produce any evidence for police to arrest him then.

Following McFarland’s arrest, Capt. Ronald Smith of the Hamden Police Department described the murder as “bone-chilling,” adding, “Any murder is horrific but this was over the top.”

